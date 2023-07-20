Indbank Merchan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, up 54.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in June 2023 up 54.24% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2023 up 320.37% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2023 up 242.62% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

Indbank Merchan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 27.65 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.90% returns over the last 6 months and 33.57% over the last 12 months.