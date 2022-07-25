Indbank Merchan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indbank Merchant Banking Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in June 2022 down 10.49% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 150.7% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2021.
Indbank Merchan shares closed at 21.15 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -35.71% over the last 12 months.
|Indbank Merchant Banking Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.51
|4.24
|3.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.51
|4.24
|3.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.24
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.67
|2.17
|1.50
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.86
|0.70
|1.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.36
|1.32
|1.30
|Other Income
|3.88
|0.82
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|2.14
|2.12
|Interest
|0.40
|0.38
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|1.77
|1.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|1.77
|1.74
|Tax
|0.80
|0.59
|0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|1.18
|1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|1.18
|1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|44.38
|44.38
|44.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.27
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.27
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.27
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.27
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited