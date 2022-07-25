Indbank Merchan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in June 2022 down 10.49% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 150.7% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2021.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 21.15 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -35.71% over the last 12 months.