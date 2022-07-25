 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indbank Merchan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore, down 10.49% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indbank Merchant Banking Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.51 crore in June 2022 down 10.49% from Rs. 3.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 150.7% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 71.89% from Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2021.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 21.15 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -35.71% over the last 12 months.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.51 4.24 3.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.51 4.24 3.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.24 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.67 2.17 1.50
Depreciation 0.09 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.86 0.70 1.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.36 1.32 1.30
Other Income 3.88 0.82 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 2.14 2.12
Interest 0.40 0.38 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.12 1.77 1.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.12 1.77 1.74
Tax 0.80 0.59 0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 1.18 1.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 1.18 1.36
Equity Share Capital 44.38 44.38 44.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.27 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.27 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.27 0.31
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.27 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

