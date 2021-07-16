Indbank Merchan Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore, up 36.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.93 crore in June 2021 up 36.14% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2021 up 132.69% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.17 crore in June 2021 up 21.23% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2020.

Indbank Merchan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 33.95 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 185.29% returns over the last 6 months and 385.00% over the last 12 months.