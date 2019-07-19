Indbank Merchan Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, up 5.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in June 2019 up 5.51% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2019 up 27.25% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2019 up 36.44% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2018.

Indbank Merchan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2018.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 8.80 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.42% over the last 12 months.