Indbank Merchan Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore, up 109.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.46 crore in December 2021 up 109.7% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2021 up 86.96% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021 up 134.42% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020.

Indbank Merchan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 24.10 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.07% returns over the last 6 months and 101.67% over the last 12 months.