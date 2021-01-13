Indbank Merchan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore in December 2020 up 32.88% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020 up 97.07% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020 up 19.38% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019.

Indbank Merchan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 11.95 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.50% returns over the last 6 months and 45.73% over the last 12 months.