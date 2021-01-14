Indbank Merchan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore, up 32.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore in December 2020 up 32.88% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020 up 97.07% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020 up 19.38% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2019.

Indbank Merchan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.

Indbank Merchan shares closed at 12.05 on January 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.92% returns over the last 6 months and 46.95% over the last 12 months.