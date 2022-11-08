English
    Indag Rubber Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.26 crore, up 39.13% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indag Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.26 crore in September 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 45.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2022 up 85.87% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2022 up 60.68% from Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2021.

    Indag Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2021.

    Indag Rubber shares closed at 75.35 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.90% returns over the last 6 months and -3.52% over the last 12 months.

    Indag Rubber
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.2656.0945.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.2656.0945.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.9446.4533.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.110.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.56-5.13-1.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.435.305.03
    Depreciation1.051.020.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.067.836.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.510.51
    Other Income2.091.460.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.261.971.25
    Interest0.020.020.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.241.941.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.241.941.21
    Tax0.530.460.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.711.480.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.711.480.92
    Equity Share Capital5.255.255.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.560.35
    Diluted EPS0.650.560.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.650.560.35
    Diluted EPS0.650.560.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

