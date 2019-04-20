Indag Rubber Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.02 crore, down 4.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.02 crore in March 2019 down 4.66% from Rs. 44.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2019 down 67.04% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2019 down 61.89% from Rs. 7.95 crore in March 2018.

Indag Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.73 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2018.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 116.20 on April 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given -2.96% returns over the last 6 months and -32.64% over the last 12 months.