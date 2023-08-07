English
    Indag Rubber Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.36 crore, up 12.95% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indag Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.36 crore in June 2023 up 12.95% from Rs. 56.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2023 up 220.23% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2023 up 151.51% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

    Indag Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

    Indag Rubber shares closed at 160.55 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.70% returns over the last 6 months and 119.18% over the last 12 months.

    Indag Rubber
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.3664.0656.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.3664.0656.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.8941.4246.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.160.320.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.160.06-5.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.935.765.30
    Depreciation1.280.201.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.699.417.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.576.880.51
    Other Income2.672.531.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.249.411.97
    Interest0.141.310.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.108.101.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.108.101.94
    Tax1.351.470.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.756.631.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.756.631.48
    Equity Share Capital5.255.255.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.813.180.56
    Diluted EPS1.813.180.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.813.180.56
    Diluted EPS1.813.180.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

