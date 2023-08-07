Indag Rubber Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.36 crore, up 12.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.36 crore in June 2023 up 12.95% from Rs. 56.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2023 up 220.23% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2023 up 151.51% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

Indag Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 160.55 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 83.70% returns over the last 6 months and 119.18% over the last 12 months.