Indag Rubber Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.09 crore, up 79.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.09 crore in June 2022 up 79.24% from Rs. 31.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022 up 285.41% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022 up 1006.06% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

Indag Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2021.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 83.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.40% returns over the last 6 months and -7.16% over the last 12 months.