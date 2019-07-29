Indag Rubber Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 49.08 crore, up 25.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indag Rubber are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.08 crore in June 2019 up 25.46% from Rs. 39.12 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2019 up 0.11% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2019 up 9.18% from Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2018.

Indag Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2018.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 77.00 on July 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.70% returns over the last 6 months and -44.88% over the last 12 months.