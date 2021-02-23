Indag Rubber Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.58 crore in December 2020 up 2.73% from Rs. 51.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2020 down 178.12% from Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2020 up 54.32% from Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2019.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 99.50 on February 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.09% returns over the last 6 months and 11.55% over the last 12 months.