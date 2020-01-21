Indag Rubber Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 51.18 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.18 crore in December 2019 up 19.04% from Rs. 43.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2019 up 94.9% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2019 up 76.94% from Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2018.

Indag Rubber EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2018.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 93.35 on January 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.36% over the last 12 months.