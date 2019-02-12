Indag Rubber Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.00 crore, down 3.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.00 crore in December 2018 down 3.06% from Rs. 44.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2018 down 55.1% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2018 down 52.63% from Rs. 7.60 crore in December 2017.

Indag Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2017.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 108.15 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -21.12% returns over the last 6 months and -38.98% over the last 12 months.