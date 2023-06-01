English
    Ind-Swift Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.88 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.88 crore in March 2023 up 0.3% from Rs. 105.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.10 crore in March 2023 up 1068.49% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2023 down 16.48% from Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2022.

    Ind-Swift EPS has increased to Rs. 9.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

    Ind-Swift shares closed at 9.65 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.76% returns over the last 6 months and 6.04% over the last 12 months.

    Ind-Swift
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.88106.59105.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.88106.59105.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.8254.1549.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.119.656.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.95-13.20-0.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.2318.1316.81
    Depreciation7.247.298.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7219.9624.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.7210.601.68
    Other Income6.283.207.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.0013.818.75
    Interest14.4814.8414.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.48-1.03-5.48
    Exceptional Items60.58----
    P/L Before Tax53.10-1.03-5.48
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.10-1.03-5.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.10-1.03-5.48
    Equity Share Capital10.8310.8310.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.80-0.19-1.01
    Diluted EPS9.80-0.19-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.80-0.19-1.01
    Diluted EPS9.80-0.19-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind-Swift #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am