Ind-Swift Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.88 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift are:
Net Sales at Rs 105.88 crore in March 2023 up 0.3% from Rs. 105.57 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.10 crore in March 2023 up 1068.49% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2023 down 16.48% from Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2022.
Ind-Swift EPS has increased to Rs. 9.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.
Ind-Swift shares closed at 9.65 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.76% returns over the last 6 months and 6.04% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.88
|106.59
|105.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.88
|106.59
|105.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.82
|54.15
|49.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.11
|9.65
|6.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.95
|-13.20
|-0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.23
|18.13
|16.81
|Depreciation
|7.24
|7.29
|8.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.72
|19.96
|24.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|10.60
|1.68
|Other Income
|6.28
|3.20
|7.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.00
|13.81
|8.75
|Interest
|14.48
|14.84
|14.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.48
|-1.03
|-5.48
|Exceptional Items
|60.58
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|53.10
|-1.03
|-5.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|53.10
|-1.03
|-5.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|53.10
|-1.03
|-5.48
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.80
|-0.19
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|9.80
|-0.19
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.80
|-0.19
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|9.80
|-0.19
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited