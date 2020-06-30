Ind-Swift Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 83.52 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift are:
Net Sales at Rs 83.52 crore in March 2020 up 13.39% from Rs. 73.65 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2020 down 133.75% from Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2020 up 273.36% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019.
Ind-Swift shares closed at 3.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and -29.55% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|83.52
|95.74
|73.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|83.52
|95.74
|73.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.50
|46.73
|40.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.13
|5.44
|3.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.53
|-0.38
|-3.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.35
|14.12
|13.33
|Depreciation
|8.51
|8.39
|8.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.58
|18.26
|19.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.08
|3.18
|-8.04
|Other Income
|8.12
|3.78
|1.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|6.96
|-6.36
|Interest
|8.70
|18.76
|4.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.66
|-11.80
|-10.41
|Exceptional Items
|6.40
|--
|24.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.26
|-11.80
|13.99
|Tax
|2.46
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.72
|-11.80
|13.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.72
|-11.80
|13.99
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.05
|-2.18
|2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-4.05
|-2.18
|2.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.05
|-2.18
|2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-4.05
|-2.18
|2.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am