Ind-Swift Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 83.52 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.52 crore in March 2020 up 13.39% from Rs. 73.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2020 down 133.75% from Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2020 up 273.36% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2019.

Ind-Swift shares closed at 3.10 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and -29.55% over the last 12 months.