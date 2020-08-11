Ind-Swift Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.31 crore, down 9.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.31 crore in June 2020 down 9.37% from Rs. 67.65 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.86 crore in June 2020 down 239.16% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in June 2020 up 86.12% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2019.
Ind-Swift shares closed at 2.65 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.11% returns over the last 6 months and -30.26% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.31
|83.52
|67.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.31
|83.52
|67.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.07
|47.50
|35.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.51
|2.13
|4.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.66
|1.53
|-4.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.53
|13.35
|12.60
|Depreciation
|8.10
|8.51
|8.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.15
|18.58
|14.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.61
|-8.08
|-2.70
|Other Income
|2.75
|8.12
|1.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.37
|0.04
|-1.63
|Interest
|13.23
|8.70
|0.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.86
|-8.66
|-2.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|6.40
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.86
|-2.26
|-2.61
|Tax
|--
|2.46
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.86
|-4.72
|-2.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.86
|-4.72
|-2.61
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|-4.05
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|-4.05
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|-4.05
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|-4.05
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
