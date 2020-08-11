Ind-Swift Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.31 crore, down 9.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.31 crore in June 2020 down 9.37% from Rs. 67.65 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.86 crore in June 2020 down 239.16% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in June 2020 up 86.12% from Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2019.

Ind-Swift shares closed at 2.65 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.11% returns over the last 6 months and -30.26% over the last 12 months.