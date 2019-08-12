Ind-Swift Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67.65 crore, down 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.65 crore in June 2019 down 13.94% from Rs. 78.61 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2019 down 58.89% from Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in June 2019 down 56.12% from Rs. 15.27 crore in June 2018.

Ind-Swift shares closed at 4.00 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.20% returns over the last 6 months and -45.95% over the last 12 months.