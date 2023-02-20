 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ind-Swift Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.59 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.59 crore in December 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 104.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 82.9% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

Ind-Swift
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.59 103.82 104.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.59 103.82 104.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.15 44.09 45.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.65 11.90 5.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.20 0.62 4.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.13 16.48 16.28
Depreciation 7.29 7.13 7.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.96 19.82 20.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.60 3.79 4.05
Other Income 3.20 1.00 2.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.81 4.79 6.86
Interest 14.84 15.38 13.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.03 -10.59 -6.77
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.73
P/L Before Tax -1.03 -10.59 -6.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.03 -10.59 -6.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.03 -10.59 -6.04
Equity Share Capital 10.83 10.83 10.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -1.96 -1.11
Diluted EPS -0.19 -1.96 -1.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -1.96 -1.11
Diluted EPS -0.19 -1.96 -1.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited