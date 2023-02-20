Ind-Swift Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.59 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.59 crore in December 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 104.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 82.9% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.