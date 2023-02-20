English
    Ind-Swift Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.59 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.59 crore in December 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 104.35 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 82.9% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

    Ind-Swift shares closed at 8.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.81% returns over the last 6 months and -32.70% over the last 12 months.

    Ind-Swift
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.59103.82104.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.59103.82104.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.1544.0945.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.6511.905.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.200.624.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.1316.4816.28
    Depreciation7.297.137.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.9619.8220.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.603.794.05
    Other Income3.201.002.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.814.796.86
    Interest14.8415.3813.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.03-10.59-6.77
    Exceptional Items----0.73
    P/L Before Tax-1.03-10.59-6.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.03-10.59-6.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.03-10.59-6.04
    Equity Share Capital10.8310.8310.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-1.96-1.11
    Diluted EPS-0.19-1.96-1.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-1.96-1.11
    Diluted EPS-0.19-1.96-1.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am