Ind-Swift Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.59 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.59 crore in December 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 104.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 82.9% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

Ind-Swift shares closed at 8.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.81% returns over the last 6 months and -32.70% over the last 12 months.