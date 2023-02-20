Ind-Swift Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.59 crore, up 2.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.59 crore in December 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 104.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 82.9% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.10 crore in December 2022 up 42.09% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.
Ind-Swift shares closed at 8.85 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.81% returns over the last 6 months and -32.70% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.59
|103.82
|104.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.59
|103.82
|104.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.15
|44.09
|45.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.65
|11.90
|5.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.20
|0.62
|4.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.13
|16.48
|16.28
|Depreciation
|7.29
|7.13
|7.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.96
|19.82
|20.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.60
|3.79
|4.05
|Other Income
|3.20
|1.00
|2.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.81
|4.79
|6.86
|Interest
|14.84
|15.38
|13.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-10.59
|-6.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.73
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|-10.59
|-6.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.03
|-10.59
|-6.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.03
|-10.59
|-6.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-1.96
|-1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-1.96
|-1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-1.96
|-1.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-1.96
|-1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited