    Ind-Swift Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.55 crore, up 25.06% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 287.55 crore in September 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 229.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.02 crore in September 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 23.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.40 crore in September 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 61.92 crore in September 2021.

    Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.

    Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 54.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.

    Ind-Swift Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations287.55271.52229.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations287.55271.52229.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials169.26146.71118.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.551.85--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.24-10.95-15.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.5133.1729.10
    Depreciation16.3916.2613.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.6247.7643.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4636.7340.90
    Other Income7.547.397.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.0144.1248.05
    Interest23.9823.9824.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.0220.1423.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.0220.1423.85
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.0220.1423.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.0220.1423.85
    Equity Share Capital59.0959.0959.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.073.414.04
    Diluted EPS4.073.414.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.073.414.04
    Diluted EPS4.073.414.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:08 pm