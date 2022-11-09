Ind-Swift Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.55 crore, up 25.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.55 crore in September 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 229.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.02 crore in September 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 23.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.40 crore in September 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 61.92 crore in September 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 54.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.