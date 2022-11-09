Ind-Swift Labs Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.55 crore, up 25.06% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 287.55 crore in September 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 229.92 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.02 crore in September 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 23.85 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.40 crore in September 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 61.92 crore in September 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in September 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 54.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|287.55
|271.52
|229.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|287.55
|271.52
|229.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|169.26
|146.71
|118.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.55
|1.85
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.24
|-10.95
|-15.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.51
|33.17
|29.10
|Depreciation
|16.39
|16.26
|13.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.62
|47.76
|43.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.46
|36.73
|40.90
|Other Income
|7.54
|7.39
|7.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.01
|44.12
|48.05
|Interest
|23.98
|23.98
|24.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.02
|20.14
|23.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.02
|20.14
|23.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.02
|20.14
|23.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.02
|20.14
|23.85
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|59.09
|59.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.07
|3.41
|4.04
|Diluted EPS
|4.07
|3.41
|4.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.07
|3.41
|4.04
|Diluted EPS
|4.07
|3.41
|4.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited