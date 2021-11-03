Ind-Swift Labs Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 229.92 crore, up 3.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.92 crore in September 2021 up 3.94% from Rs. 221.20 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.85 crore in September 2021 up 158.6% from Rs. 9.22 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.92 crore in September 2021 up 14.6% from Rs. 54.03 crore in September 2020.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2020.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 67.15 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.46% returns over the last 6 months and 33.63% over the last 12 months.