Ind-Swift Labs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 221.20 crore, up 16.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 221.20 crore in September 2020 up 16.66% from Rs. 189.61 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.22 crore in September 2020 up 173.09% from Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.03 crore in September 2020 up 54.33% from Rs. 35.01 crore in September 2019.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2019.
Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 50.40 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 142.31% returns over the last 6 months and 73.49% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|221.20
|203.85
|189.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|221.20
|203.85
|189.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|125.45
|80.40
|90.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.09
|25.50
|13.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.15
|21.88
|26.22
|Depreciation
|19.85
|19.69
|22.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.46
|33.11
|30.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.39
|23.28
|5.94
|Other Income
|5.79
|5.93
|6.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.18
|29.21
|12.46
|Interest
|24.96
|25.04
|24.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.22
|4.17
|-12.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.22
|4.17
|-12.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.22
|4.17
|-12.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.22
|4.17
|-12.62
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|59.09
|47.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.56
|0.71
|-2.65
|Diluted EPS
|1.56
|0.71
|-2.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.56
|0.71
|-2.65
|Diluted EPS
|1.56
|0.71
|-2.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm