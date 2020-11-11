Ind-Swift Labs Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 221.20 crore, up 16.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.20 crore in September 2020 up 16.66% from Rs. 189.61 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.22 crore in September 2020 up 173.09% from Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.03 crore in September 2020 up 54.33% from Rs. 35.01 crore in September 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 50.40 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 142.31% returns over the last 6 months and 73.49% over the last 12 months.