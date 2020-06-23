Ind-Swift Labs Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 185.04 crore, down 3.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.04 crore in March 2020 down 3.69% from Rs. 192.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2020 up 113.73% from Rs. 23.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.50 crore in March 2020 down 8.88% from Rs. 52.13 crore in March 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.89 in March 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 37.80 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 62.93% returns over the last 6 months and 18.12% over the last 12 months.