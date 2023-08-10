Ind-Swift Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.01 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.01 crore in June 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 271.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.05 crore in June 2023 down 15.34% from Rs. 20.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.37 crore in June 2023 up 8.26% from Rs. 60.38 crore in June 2022.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.41 in June 2022.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 98.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.88% returns over the last 6 months and 65.49% over the last 12 months.