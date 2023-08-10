English
    Ind-Swift Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 299.01 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 299.01 crore in June 2023 up 10.12% from Rs. 271.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.05 crore in June 2023 down 15.34% from Rs. 20.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.37 crore in June 2023 up 8.26% from Rs. 60.38 crore in June 2022.

    Ind-Swift Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.41 in June 2022.

    Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 98.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.88% returns over the last 6 months and 65.49% over the last 12 months.

    Ind-Swift Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations299.01290.48271.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations299.01290.48271.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.21153.81146.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.343.841.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.110.31-10.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.2934.7133.17
    Depreciation13.899.2916.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.2441.4647.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.9347.0636.73
    Other Income5.559.997.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.4857.0544.12
    Interest20.3821.8223.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.1035.2220.14
    Exceptional Items---26.65--
    P/L Before Tax31.108.5720.14
    Tax14.0539.49--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.05-30.9120.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.05-30.9120.14
    Equity Share Capital59.0959.0959.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves449.18----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.89-5.233.41
    Diluted EPS2.89-5.233.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.89-5.233.41
    Diluted EPS2.89-5.233.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

