 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ind-Swift Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.52 crore, up 12.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.52 crore in June 2022 up 12.18% from Rs. 242.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.14 crore in June 2022 up 7.4% from Rs. 18.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.38 crore in June 2022 up 5.91% from Rs. 57.01 crore in June 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 59.25 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -20.79% over the last 12 months.

Ind-Swift Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.52 275.82 242.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.52 275.82 242.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 146.71 150.60 120.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.85 1.06 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.95 8.21 -2.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.17 26.36 28.28
Depreciation 16.26 81.78 14.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.76 54.53 43.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.73 -46.70 37.00
Other Income 7.39 20.63 5.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.12 -26.07 42.95
Interest 23.98 23.49 24.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.14 -49.56 18.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.14 -49.56 18.83
Tax -- 13.63 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.14 -63.19 18.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.14 -63.19 18.75
Equity Share Capital 59.09 59.09 59.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 -10.69 3.17
Diluted EPS 3.41 -10.69 3.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.41 -10.69 3.17
Diluted EPS 3.41 -10.69 3.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind-Swift Laboratories #Ind-Swift Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.