Ind-Swift Labs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.52 crore, up 12.18% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 271.52 crore in June 2022 up 12.18% from Rs. 242.05 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.14 crore in June 2022 up 7.4% from Rs. 18.75 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.38 crore in June 2022 up 5.91% from Rs. 57.01 crore in June 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 59.25 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -20.79% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|271.52
|275.82
|242.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|271.52
|275.82
|242.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|146.71
|150.60
|120.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.85
|1.06
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.95
|8.21
|-2.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.17
|26.36
|28.28
|Depreciation
|16.26
|81.78
|14.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.76
|54.53
|43.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.73
|-46.70
|37.00
|Other Income
|7.39
|20.63
|5.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.12
|-26.07
|42.95
|Interest
|23.98
|23.49
|24.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.14
|-49.56
|18.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.14
|-49.56
|18.83
|Tax
|--
|13.63
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.14
|-63.19
|18.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.14
|-63.19
|18.75
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|59.09
|59.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.41
|-10.69
|3.17
|Diluted EPS
|3.41
|-10.69
|3.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.41
|-10.69
|3.17
|Diluted EPS
|3.41
|-10.69
|3.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited