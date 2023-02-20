 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ind-Swift Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.41 crore, up 25.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 302.41 crore in December 2022 up 25.85% from Rs. 240.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.22 crore in December 2022 up 96.48% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.26 crore in December 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 61.55 crore in December 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in December 2021. Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 66.30 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.66% over the last 12 months.
Ind-Swift Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations302.41287.55240.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations302.41287.55240.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials148.93169.26135.61
Purchase of Traded Goods2.222.55--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.53-23.24-29.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.3232.5128.13
Depreciation15.4216.3921.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.4949.6252.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4940.4632.31
Other Income8.367.547.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.8448.0140.29
Interest22.3823.9823.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.4624.0216.56
Exceptional Items-----1.69
P/L Before Tax26.4624.0214.87
Tax-2.76----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.2224.0214.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.2224.0214.87
Equity Share Capital59.0959.0959.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.954.072.52
Diluted EPS4.954.072.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.954.072.52
Diluted EPS4.954.072.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind-Swift Laboratories #Ind-Swift Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm