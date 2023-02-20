Ind-Swift Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.41 crore, up 25.85% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 302.41 287.55 240.30 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 302.41 287.55 240.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 148.93 169.26 135.61 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.22 2.55 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.53 -23.24 -29.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 32.32 32.51 28.13 Depreciation 15.42 16.39 21.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 41.49 49.62 52.78 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.49 40.46 32.31 Other Income 8.36 7.54 7.99 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.84 48.01 40.29 Interest 22.38 23.98 23.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.46 24.02 16.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -1.69 P/L Before Tax 26.46 24.02 14.87 Tax -2.76 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.22 24.02 14.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.22 24.02 14.87 Equity Share Capital 59.09 59.09 59.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.95 4.07 2.52 Diluted EPS 4.95 4.07 2.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.95 4.07 2.52 Diluted EPS 4.95 4.07 2.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited