Ind-Swift Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.41 crore, up 25.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 302.41 crore in December 2022 up 25.85% from Rs. 240.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.22 crore in December 2022 up 96.48% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.26 crore in December 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 61.55 crore in December 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in December 2021.
|Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 66.30 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.66% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|302.41
|287.55
|240.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|302.41
|287.55
|240.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|148.93
|169.26
|135.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.22
|2.55
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.53
|-23.24
|-29.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.32
|32.51
|28.13
|Depreciation
|15.42
|16.39
|21.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|41.49
|49.62
|52.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.49
|40.46
|32.31
|Other Income
|8.36
|7.54
|7.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.84
|48.01
|40.29
|Interest
|22.38
|23.98
|23.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.46
|24.02
|16.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.69
|P/L Before Tax
|26.46
|24.02
|14.87
|Tax
|-2.76
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.22
|24.02
|14.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.22
|24.02
|14.87
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|59.09
|59.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.95
|4.07
|2.52
|Diluted EPS
|4.95
|4.07
|2.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.95
|4.07
|2.52
|Diluted EPS
|4.95
|4.07
|2.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited