    Ind-Swift Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 302.41 crore, up 25.85% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 302.41 crore in December 2022 up 25.85% from Rs. 240.30 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.22 crore in December 2022 up 96.48% from Rs. 14.87 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.26 crore in December 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 61.55 crore in December 2021.
    Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.52 in December 2021.Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 66.30 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.66% over the last 12 months.
    Ind-Swift Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.41287.55240.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.41287.55240.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.93169.26135.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.222.55--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.53-23.24-29.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.3232.5128.13
    Depreciation15.4216.3921.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.4949.6252.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4940.4632.31
    Other Income8.367.547.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.8448.0140.29
    Interest22.3823.9823.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.4624.0216.56
    Exceptional Items-----1.69
    P/L Before Tax26.4624.0214.87
    Tax-2.76----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.2224.0214.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.2224.0214.87
    Equity Share Capital59.0959.0959.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.954.072.52
    Diluted EPS4.954.072.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.954.072.52
    Diluted EPS4.954.072.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind-Swift Laboratories #Ind-Swift Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm