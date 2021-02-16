Ind-Swift Labs Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 213.68 crore, up 9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.68 crore in December 2020 up 9% from Rs. 196.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.22 crore in December 2020 up 220.04% from Rs. 9.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.96 crore in December 2020 up 41.06% from Rs. 40.38 crore in December 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 74.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.66% returns over the last 6 months and 248.36% over the last 12 months.