 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.21 crore, up 31.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.21 crore in September 2022 up 31.64% from Rs. 235.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.34 crore in September 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.30 crore in September 2022 up 4.91% from Rs. 63.20 crore in September 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in September 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 54.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.

Ind-Swift Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 310.21 280.17 235.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 310.21 280.17 235.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 187.29 153.10 120.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.55 1.85 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.24 -10.95 -15.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.22 33.81 29.83
Depreciation 16.41 16.28 13.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.64 49.36 44.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.35 36.73 42.15
Other Income 7.54 7.39 7.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.89 44.12 49.29
Interest 23.98 23.98 24.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.91 20.14 25.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.91 20.14 25.10
Tax 0.56 0.22 0.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.34 19.92 24.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.34 19.92 24.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -0.04 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.34 19.88 24.47
Equity Share Capital 59.09 59.09 59.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 3.36 4.14
Diluted EPS 4.29 3.36 4.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.29 3.36 4.14
Diluted EPS 4.29 3.36 4.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind-Swift Laboratories #Ind-Swift Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:23 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.