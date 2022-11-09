Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.21 crore, up 31.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.21 crore in September 2022 up 31.64% from Rs. 235.64 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.34 crore in September 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.30 crore in September 2022 up 4.91% from Rs. 63.20 crore in September 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in September 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 54.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.