Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.21 crore, up 31.64% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 310.21 crore in September 2022 up 31.64% from Rs. 235.64 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.34 crore in September 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.30 crore in September 2022 up 4.91% from Rs. 63.20 crore in September 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in September 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 54.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|310.21
|280.17
|235.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|310.21
|280.17
|235.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|187.29
|153.10
|120.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.55
|1.85
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.24
|-10.95
|-15.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.22
|33.81
|29.83
|Depreciation
|16.41
|16.28
|13.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.64
|49.36
|44.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.35
|36.73
|42.15
|Other Income
|7.54
|7.39
|7.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.89
|44.12
|49.29
|Interest
|23.98
|23.98
|24.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.91
|20.14
|25.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.91
|20.14
|25.10
|Tax
|0.56
|0.22
|0.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.34
|19.92
|24.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.34
|19.92
|24.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|-0.04
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|25.34
|19.88
|24.47
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|59.09
|59.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.29
|3.36
|4.14
|Diluted EPS
|4.29
|3.36
|4.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.29
|3.36
|4.14
|Diluted EPS
|4.29
|3.36
|4.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited