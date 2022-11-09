English
    Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.21 crore, up 31.64% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 310.21 crore in September 2022 up 31.64% from Rs. 235.64 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.34 crore in September 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.30 crore in September 2022 up 4.91% from Rs. 63.20 crore in September 2021.

    Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.14 in September 2021.

    Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 54.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.85% returns over the last 6 months and -26.24% over the last 12 months.

    Ind-Swift Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations310.21280.17235.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations310.21280.17235.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials187.29153.10120.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.551.85--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.24-10.95-15.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.2233.8129.83
    Depreciation16.4116.2813.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.6449.3644.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.3536.7342.15
    Other Income7.547.397.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.8944.1249.29
    Interest23.9823.9824.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.9120.1425.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.9120.1425.10
    Tax0.560.220.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.3419.9224.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.3419.9224.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.04--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.3419.8824.47
    Equity Share Capital59.0959.0959.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.293.364.14
    Diluted EPS4.293.364.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.293.364.14
    Diluted EPS4.293.364.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:23 pm