Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 235.64 crore, up 3.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.64 crore in September 2021 up 3.23% from Rs. 228.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.47 crore in September 2021 up 146.63% from Rs. 9.92 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.20 crore in September 2021 up 15.48% from Rs. 54.73 crore in September 2020.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.68 in September 2020.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 67.15 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.46% returns over the last 6 months and 33.63% over the last 12 months.