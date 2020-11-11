Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.27 crore, up 19.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.27 crore in September 2020 up 19.15% from Rs. 191.58 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in September 2020 up 171.09% from Rs. 13.96 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.73 crore in September 2020 up 62.5% from Rs. 33.68 crore in September 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.04 in September 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 50.40 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 142.31% returns over the last 6 months and 73.49% over the last 12 months.