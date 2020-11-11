Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.27 crore, up 19.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 228.27 crore in September 2020 up 19.15% from Rs. 191.58 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.92 crore in September 2020 up 171.09% from Rs. 13.96 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.73 crore in September 2020 up 62.5% from Rs. 33.68 crore in September 2019.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.04 in September 2019.
Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 50.40 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 142.31% returns over the last 6 months and 73.49% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|228.27
|210.27
|191.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|228.27
|210.27
|191.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|130.00
|84.95
|92.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.09
|25.50
|13.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.71
|22.47
|26.83
|Depreciation
|19.85
|19.69
|22.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.29
|33.98
|32.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.52
|23.69
|4.61
|Other Income
|5.36
|5.93
|6.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.88
|29.61
|11.13
|Interest
|24.96
|25.04
|24.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.92
|4.57
|-13.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.92
|4.57
|-13.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.92
|4.57
|-13.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.92
|4.57
|-13.96
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.92
|4.57
|-13.96
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|59.09
|47.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.68
|0.77
|-3.04
|Diluted EPS
|1.68
|0.77
|-3.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.68
|0.77
|-3.04
|Diluted EPS
|1.68
|0.77
|-3.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm