Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 191.72 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 191.72 crore in March 2020 down 1.23% from Rs. 194.10 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2020 up 111.51% from Rs. 28.99 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.68 crore in March 2020 up 2.74% from Rs. 46.41 crore in March 2019.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.09 in March 2019.
Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 37.80 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 62.93% returns over the last 6 months and 18.12% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|191.72
|203.72
|194.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|191.72
|203.72
|194.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|99.31
|121.07
|89.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.93
|-13.61
|18.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.75
|25.27
|26.57
|Depreciation
|22.37
|22.56
|27.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.78
|36.22
|25.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.45
|12.20
|6.13
|Other Income
|11.86
|5.95
|12.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.31
|18.14
|18.55
|Interest
|21.11
|27.17
|34.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.20
|-9.03
|-15.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|7.34
|P/L Before Tax
|4.20
|-9.03
|-8.64
|Tax
|0.87
|--
|20.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.34
|-9.03
|-28.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.34
|-9.03
|-28.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.34
|-9.03
|-28.99
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|47.57
|47.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|-1.90
|-6.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|-1.90
|-6.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|-1.90
|-6.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.61
|-1.90
|-6.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:18 am