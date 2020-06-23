Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 191.72 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.72 crore in March 2020 down 1.23% from Rs. 194.10 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2020 up 111.51% from Rs. 28.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.68 crore in March 2020 up 2.74% from Rs. 46.41 crore in March 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.09 in March 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 37.80 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 62.93% returns over the last 6 months and 18.12% over the last 12 months.