Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 310.34 crore, up 10.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.34 crore in June 2023 up 10.77% from Rs. 280.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.24 crore in June 2023 down 13.26% from Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.91 crore in June 2023 up 9.12% from Rs. 60.40 crore in June 2022.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2022.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 98.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.88% returns over the last 6 months and 65.49% over the last 12 months.