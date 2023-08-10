English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 310.34 crore, up 10.77% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 310.34 crore in June 2023 up 10.77% from Rs. 280.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.24 crore in June 2023 down 13.26% from Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.91 crore in June 2023 up 9.12% from Rs. 60.40 crore in June 2022.

    Ind-Swift Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.36 in June 2022.

    Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 98.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.88% returns over the last 6 months and 65.49% over the last 12 months.

    Ind-Swift Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations310.34304.25280.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations310.34304.25280.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.69157.21153.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.463.841.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.110.31-10.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.0235.5933.81
    Depreciation13.899.2916.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.7642.5849.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.4155.4336.73
    Other Income5.6110.217.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.0265.6444.12
    Interest20.3821.8223.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.6443.8120.14
    Exceptional Items---26.65--
    P/L Before Tax31.6417.1620.14
    Tax14.2441.170.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.40-24.0119.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.40-24.0119.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.15-0.08-0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.24-24.0819.88
    Equity Share Capital59.0959.0959.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves455.96----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.92-4.083.36
    Diluted EPS2.92-4.083.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.92-4.083.36
    Diluted EPS2.92-4.083.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind-Swift Laboratories #Ind-Swift Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!