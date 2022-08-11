Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.17 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 280.17 crore in June 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 249.80 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2022 up 5.72% from Rs. 18.80 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.40 crore in June 2022 up 5.59% from Rs. 57.20 crore in June 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 59.25 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -20.79% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|280.17
|306.65
|249.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|280.17
|306.65
|249.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|153.10
|177.24
|126.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.85
|1.06
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.95
|8.21
|-2.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.81
|26.94
|28.87
|Depreciation
|16.28
|81.81
|14.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|49.36
|56.51
|45.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.73
|-45.12
|37.19
|Other Income
|7.39
|21.21
|5.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.12
|-23.91
|43.14
|Interest
|23.98
|23.49
|24.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.14
|-47.40
|19.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.14
|-47.40
|19.02
|Tax
|0.22
|14.06
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.92
|-61.45
|18.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.92
|-61.45
|18.80
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.04
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|19.88
|-61.45
|18.80
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|59.09
|59.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.36
|-10.40
|3.18
|Diluted EPS
|3.36
|-10.40
|3.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.36
|-10.40
|3.18
|Diluted EPS
|3.36
|-10.40
|3.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited