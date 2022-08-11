 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.17 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.17 crore in June 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 249.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2022 up 5.72% from Rs. 18.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.40 crore in June 2022 up 5.59% from Rs. 57.20 crore in June 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 59.25 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -20.79% over the last 12 months.

Ind-Swift Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 280.17 306.65 249.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 280.17 306.65 249.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.10 177.24 126.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.85 1.06 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.95 8.21 -2.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.81 26.94 28.87
Depreciation 16.28 81.81 14.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.36 56.51 45.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.73 -45.12 37.19
Other Income 7.39 21.21 5.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.12 -23.91 43.14
Interest 23.98 23.49 24.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.14 -47.40 19.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.14 -47.40 19.02
Tax 0.22 14.06 0.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.92 -61.45 18.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.92 -61.45 18.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.88 -61.45 18.80
Equity Share Capital 59.09 59.09 59.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.36 -10.40 3.18
Diluted EPS 3.36 -10.40 3.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.36 -10.40 3.18
Diluted EPS 3.36 -10.40 3.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
