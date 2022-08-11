Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 280.17 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.17 crore in June 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 249.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2022 up 5.72% from Rs. 18.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.40 crore in June 2022 up 5.59% from Rs. 57.20 crore in June 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2021.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 59.25 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.94% returns over the last 6 months and -20.79% over the last 12 months.