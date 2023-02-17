 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore, up 26.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore in December 2022 up 26.78% from Rs. 246.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2022 up 71.55% from Rs. 16.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.12 crore in December 2022 up 2.17% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.

Ind-Swift Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 312.69 310.21 246.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 312.69 310.21 246.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 164.77 187.29 140.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -3.72 2.55 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.53 -23.24 -29.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.22 33.22 28.71
Depreciation 15.39 16.41 21.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.11 51.64 54.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.37 42.35 31.13
Other Income 8.36 7.54 8.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.73 49.89 39.54
Interest 22.38 23.98 23.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.35 25.91 15.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.35 25.91 15.81
Tax -3.27 0.56 -0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.62 25.34 16.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.62 25.34 16.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.12 0.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.50 25.34 16.03
Equity Share Capital 59.09 59.09 59.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.65 4.29 2.71
Diluted EPS 4.65 4.29 2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.65 4.29 2.71
Diluted EPS 4.65 4.29 2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited