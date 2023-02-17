Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore, up 26.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore in December 2022 up 26.78% from Rs. 246.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2022 up 71.55% from Rs. 16.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.12 crore in December 2022 up 2.17% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.