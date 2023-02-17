English
    Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore, up 26.78% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore in December 2022 up 26.78% from Rs. 246.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2022 up 71.55% from Rs. 16.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.12 crore in December 2022 up 2.17% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.

    Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in December 2021.

    Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 66.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.18% returns over the last 6 months and -8.90% over the last 12 months.

    Ind-Swift Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations312.69310.21246.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations312.69310.21246.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.77187.29140.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods-3.722.55--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.53-23.24-29.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.2233.2228.71
    Depreciation15.3916.4121.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.1151.6454.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.3742.3531.13
    Other Income8.367.548.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.7349.8939.54
    Interest22.3823.9823.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.3525.9115.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.3525.9115.81
    Tax-3.270.56-0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.6225.3416.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.6225.3416.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.120.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.5025.3416.03
    Equity Share Capital59.0959.0959.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.654.292.71
    Diluted EPS4.654.292.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.654.292.71
    Diluted EPS4.654.292.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

