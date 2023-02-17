Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore, up 26.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 312.69 crore in December 2022 up 26.78% from Rs. 246.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.50 crore in December 2022 up 71.55% from Rs. 16.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.12 crore in December 2022 up 2.17% from Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.71 in December 2021.
Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 66.55 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.18% returns over the last 6 months and -8.90% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|312.69
|310.21
|246.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|312.69
|310.21
|246.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|164.77
|187.29
|140.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-3.72
|2.55
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.53
|-23.24
|-29.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.22
|33.22
|28.71
|Depreciation
|15.39
|16.41
|21.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.11
|51.64
|54.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.37
|42.35
|31.13
|Other Income
|8.36
|7.54
|8.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.73
|49.89
|39.54
|Interest
|22.38
|23.98
|23.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.35
|25.91
|15.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.35
|25.91
|15.81
|Tax
|-3.27
|0.56
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|27.62
|25.34
|16.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|27.62
|25.34
|16.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.12
|0.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|27.50
|25.34
|16.03
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|59.09
|59.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.65
|4.29
|2.71
|Diluted EPS
|4.65
|4.29
|2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.65
|4.29
|2.71
|Diluted EPS
|4.65
|4.29
|2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited