Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 246.64 crore, up 9.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.64 crore in December 2021 up 9.01% from Rs. 226.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.03 crore in December 2021 up 38.8% from Rs. 11.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.80 crore in December 2021 up 6.15% from Rs. 57.28 crore in December 2020.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2020.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 86.90 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)