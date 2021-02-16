MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk CXO Roundtable on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 226.26 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 226.26 crore in December 2020 up 11.06% from Rs. 203.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in December 2020 up 227.95% from Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.28 crore in December 2020 up 40.74% from Rs. 40.70 crore in December 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2019.

Close

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 74.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.66% returns over the last 6 months and 248.36% over the last 12 months.

Ind-Swift Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations226.26228.27203.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations226.26228.27203.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials129.17130.00121.07
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.54-24.09-13.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost26.7729.7125.27
Depreciation19.8319.8522.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses38.4143.2936.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6129.5212.20
Other Income8.845.365.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.4534.8818.14
Interest25.9124.9627.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.559.92-9.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.559.92-9.03
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.559.92-9.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.559.92-9.03
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.559.92-9.03
Equity Share Capital59.0959.0947.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.951.68-1.90
Diluted EPS1.951.68-1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.951.68-1.90
Diluted EPS1.951.68-1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind-Swift Laboratories #Ind-Swift Labs #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2021 11:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.