Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 226.26 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.26 crore in December 2020 up 11.06% from Rs. 203.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in December 2020 up 227.95% from Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.28 crore in December 2020 up 40.74% from Rs. 40.70 crore in December 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2019.

Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 74.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.66% returns over the last 6 months and 248.36% over the last 12 months.