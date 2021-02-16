Ind-Swift Labs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 226.26 crore, up 11.06% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 226.26 crore in December 2020 up 11.06% from Rs. 203.72 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.55 crore in December 2020 up 227.95% from Rs. 9.03 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.28 crore in December 2020 up 40.74% from Rs. 40.70 crore in December 2019.
Ind-Swift Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.90 in December 2019.
Ind-Swift Labs shares closed at 74.20 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.66% returns over the last 6 months and 248.36% over the last 12 months.
|Ind-Swift Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|226.26
|228.27
|203.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|226.26
|228.27
|203.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|129.17
|130.00
|121.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.54
|-24.09
|-13.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.77
|29.71
|25.27
|Depreciation
|19.83
|19.85
|22.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.41
|43.29
|36.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.61
|29.52
|12.20
|Other Income
|8.84
|5.36
|5.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.45
|34.88
|18.14
|Interest
|25.91
|24.96
|27.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.55
|9.92
|-9.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.55
|9.92
|-9.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.55
|9.92
|-9.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.55
|9.92
|-9.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.55
|9.92
|-9.03
|Equity Share Capital
|59.09
|59.09
|47.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|1.68
|-1.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.95
|1.68
|-1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.95
|1.68
|-1.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.95
|1.68
|-1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited