Ind-Swift Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.88 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.88 crore in March 2023 up 0.3% from Rs. 105.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.10 crore in March 2023 up 1068.49% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.24 crore in March 2023 down 16.48% from Rs. 17.05 crore in March 2022.

Ind-Swift EPS has increased to Rs. 9.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2022.

Ind-Swift shares closed at 9.65 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.76% returns over the last 6 months and 6.04% over the last 12 months.