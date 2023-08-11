English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ind-Swift Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.54 crore, up 56.89% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.54 crore in June 2023 up 56.89% from Rs. 94.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2023 up 115.3% from Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.03 crore in June 2023 up 261.9% from Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2022.

    Ind-Swift EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.85 in June 2022.

    Ind-Swift shares closed at 12.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.22% returns over the last 6 months and 29.65% over the last 12 months.

    Ind-Swift
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.54105.8894.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.54105.8894.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.8152.8243.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.7110.116.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.15-4.952.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3518.2316.45
    Depreciation6.727.247.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1121.7220.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.680.72-1.88
    Other Income5.636.281.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.317.00-0.37
    Interest14.9514.4815.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.36-7.48-15.44
    Exceptional Items--60.58--
    P/L Before Tax2.3653.10-15.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.3653.10-15.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.3653.10-15.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.3653.10-15.44
    Equity Share Capital10.8310.8310.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.449.80-2.85
    Diluted EPS0.449.80-2.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.449.80-2.85
    Diluted EPS0.449.80-2.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind-Swift #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!