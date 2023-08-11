Ind-Swift Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.54 crore, up 56.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.54 crore in June 2023 up 56.89% from Rs. 94.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2023 up 115.3% from Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.03 crore in June 2023 up 261.9% from Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2022.

Ind-Swift EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.85 in June 2022.

Ind-Swift shares closed at 12.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.22% returns over the last 6 months and 29.65% over the last 12 months.