Ind-Swift Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.67 crore, up 4.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift are:
Net Sales at Rs 94.67 crore in June 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 90.42 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2022 down 332.74% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2022 down 61.88% from Rs. 17.42 crore in June 2021.
Ind-Swift shares closed at 9.75 on August 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ind-Swift
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|94.67
|105.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|94.67
|105.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|43.92
|49.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.84
|6.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.10
|-0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.45
|16.81
|Depreciation
|7.01
|8.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.24
|24.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|1.68
|Other Income
|1.51
|7.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|8.75
|Interest
|15.06
|14.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.44
|-5.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.44
|-5.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.44
|-5.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.44
|-5.48
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-15.44
|-5.48
|Equity Share Capital
|10.83
|10.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.85
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.85
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited