 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ind-Swift Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.67 crore, up 4.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ind-Swift are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.67 crore in June 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 90.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2022 down 332.74% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2022 down 61.88% from Rs. 17.42 crore in June 2021.

Ind-Swift shares closed at 9.75 on August 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.

Ind-Swift
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.67 105.57
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.67 105.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.92 49.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.84 6.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.10 -0.78
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 16.45 16.81
Depreciation 7.01 8.30
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 20.24 24.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.88 1.68
Other Income 1.51 7.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 8.75
Interest 15.06 14.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.44 -5.48
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.44 -5.48
Tax -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.44 -5.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.44 -5.48
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -15.44 -5.48
Equity Share Capital 10.83 10.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 -1.01
Diluted EPS -2.85 -1.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.85 -1.01
Diluted EPS -2.85 -1.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ind-Swift #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 23, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.