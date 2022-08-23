Ind-Swift Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.67 crore, up 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.67 crore in June 2022 up 4.7% from Rs. 90.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.44 crore in June 2022 down 332.74% from Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in June 2022 down 61.88% from Rs. 17.42 crore in June 2021.

Ind-Swift shares closed at 9.75 on August 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.