IND Renewable Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 11.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 11.9% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020 down 769.49% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2020 down 616.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

IND Renewable shares closed at 9.18 on June 23, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.47% returns over the last 6 months and -50.11% over the last 12 months.