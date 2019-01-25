IND Renewable Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 7.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 7.61% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018 up 904.62% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 up 583.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

IND Renewable EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2017.

IND Renewable shares closed at 18.00 on January 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.19% returns over the last 6 months and 2.80% over the last 12 months.