Ind Renewable Energy posts Rs 5.73 lakh net profit in June quarter

The company's total income rose to Rs 12.76 lakh in June quarter from Rs 3.13 lakh a year ago, the statement said.
Ind Renewable Energy on August 7 posted a net profit of Rs 5.73 lakh in June quarter. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 3.15 lakh in June quarter last year, a BSE filing said.
The company's total income rose to Rs 12.76 lakh in June quarter from Rs 3.13 lakh a year ago, the statement said.The company's net profit was Rs 28.01 lakh in 2018-19, while total income was Rs 67.39 lakh.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 07:22 pm